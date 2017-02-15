FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harvard, MIT research team holds on to gene-editing patent rights
February 15, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 6 months ago

Harvard, MIT research team holds on to gene-editing patent rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A team of researchers affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University will keep valuable patents on a revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR, a U.S. patent agency has ruled.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday dismissed a claim by a rival team, associated with the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Vienna in Austria, to have invented the technology first. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

