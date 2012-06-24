FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek suffers mild heart attack
June 24, 2012

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek suffers mild heart attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. television game show host Alex Trebek is recovering from a mild heart attack he suffered on Saturday, but is expected to recover in time to begin filming the next season of “Jeopardy!” in July, his studio said on Sunday.

Trebek, 71, was admitted into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sony Television said in a statement.

“Trebek is in good spirits and is currently under observation and undergoing further testing,” the statement said.

“Jeopardy!,” a general knowledge quiz, is one of the longest-running game shows on U.S. television, entering its 29th season in July. Trebek was hospitalized for an earlier heart attack in 2007. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and David Brunnstrom)

