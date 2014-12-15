FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBC anchor Brian Williams renews contract: network
December 15, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

NBC anchor Brian Williams renews contract: network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brian Williams, anchor of the “NBC Nightly News” for the past decade, has renewed his contract and will continue to lead the newscast and serve as managing editor, NBC said on Monday.

NBC News President Deborah Turness said in a message to staff, saying she was “thrilled” that Williams was renewing his commitment to the network.

The Turness message did not give a specific time period for Williams’ contract but said he will continue in his position with the network “for years to come.”

Citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal, CNN Money reported on Monday that the deal extends for more than five years. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott)

