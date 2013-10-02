FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Multiple deaths, injuries in Tennessee crash involving bus, truck
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 2, 2013 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Multiple deaths, injuries in Tennessee crash involving bus, truck

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 2 (Reuters) - Several people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a three vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in eastern Tennessee that included a bus, a semi-tractor trailer truck and a passenger vehicle, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

“There are multiple fatalities and injuries at this time,” highway patrol spokeswoman Dalya Qualls said. “I cannot confirm the number.”

Knoxville television station WVLT-TV reported that six people had been killed in the crash, which forced the closure of I-40 in both directions near its connection with Interstate 81 about 40 miles east of Knoxville.

Qualls said a preliminary investigation indicates that the bus was traveling east on I-40 “and for an unknown reason, traveled across the median and struck a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle traveling westbound.”

The truck caught fire and the bus overturned in the crash, the highway patrol said.

Traffic is being diverted in both directions and the roadway is expected to remain closed until late Wednesday night, the highway patrol said. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by David Bailey and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.