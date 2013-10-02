FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least eight dead, 14 injured in Tennessee multivehicle crash
October 2, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

At least eight dead, 14 injured in Tennessee multivehicle crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 2 (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed and 14 injured on Wednesday when a tire blew out on a passenger bus and it crossed over the median on a Tennessee interstate, crashing into a sport-utility vehicle and a truck, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Six of the dead were on the passenger bus, which was from Statesville, North Carolina, and one each were from the SUV and the tractor trailer truck, highway patrol spokeswoman Dalya Qualls said. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

