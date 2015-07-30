FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three injured when American Airlines plane evacuated in Texas
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Three injured when American Airlines plane evacuated in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, July 30 (Reuters) - Three people were injured when an American Airlines flight at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was evacuated on Thursday before takeoff because of smoke in the cabin, the airline said.

Hydraulic fluid leaked into the auxiliary power unit of Flight 1658 to Chicago, which led to 141 passengers and five crew members to leave the airplane by emergency slides and exits, according to the airline.

Three people suffered minor injuries, the airline said.

The passengers went to Chicago on another aircraft, it said. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.