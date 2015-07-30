Three injured when American Airlines plane evacuated in Texas

DALLAS, July 30 (Reuters) - Three people were injured when an American Airlines flight at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was evacuated on Thursday before takeoff because of smoke in the cabin, the airline said.

Hydraulic fluid leaked into the auxiliary power unit of Flight 1658 to Chicago, which led to 141 passengers and five crew members to leave the airplane by emergency slides and exits, according to the airline.

Three people suffered minor injuries, the airline said.

The passengers went to Chicago on another aircraft, it said. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Beech)