Suspect charged with murder over illegal buttocks augmentation

DALLAS (Reuters) - One suspect was charged with murder on Wednesday and another was sought on a similar charge on suspicion of providing illegal butt augmentation injections in a Dallas salon, which likely resulted in one woman’s death.

Jimmy Joe Clarke, 32, who goes by Alicia, was arrested on Tuesday and charged. Police are searching for alleged accomplice Denise Ross, 43, also known as “Wee Wee.”

The Dallas County Medical examiner this week ruled the death of Wakesha Reid a homicide. Reid, whose first name has been listed as Wykesha in police documents, was the person who received the buttocks injection, according to authorities.

Business partners Clarke and Ross were previously charged with practicing medicine without a license for injecting Reid with hydrogel, a substance not approved by the Federal Drug Administration, to increase the size of her buttocks.

Clarke was released on $45,000 bail on Wednesday morning and has not spoken about the incident.

Reid’s body was found dead in the salon on Feb. 19 by Clarke, who called 911 and reported that Reid had come there the night before and asked to lay down because she was not feeling well, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Clarke left the business and locked Reid inside for the night, the affidavit said.

A witness told police that Clarke had confided to her that Reid began having seizures after having a buttocks injection, according to the affidavit.