From Texas, where everything is bigger, the 99-pack of beer
August 26, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

From Texas, where everything is bigger, the 99-pack of beer

Jon Herskovitz

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Beer packaging has just gotten a lot bigger in Texas, where a small brewery is launching a 99-pack of its “Peacemaker” ale.

The 7-foot-long (2.13-meter-long) pack consists of three rows of 33 cans that tip the scales at 82 pounds (37 kg) and will likely have a retail price of about $99. Austin Beerworks plans to put its first 99-pack on store shelves this week.

“We made it at first as a joke,” said Michael Graham, co-founder of the Austin-based craft brewery. But it seems a lot of people are taking it seriously.

Despite not being an easy fit for store shelves, interest has been high among retailers for the 99-packs, which are too big for home refrigerators but designed so that once a pack is opened, the beer can be covered in ice.

The company plans to ship about 20 of the massive packs a week.

“You might want to share this with about 33 of your friends,” Graham said. (Editing by Eric Walsh)

