#Politics
April 1, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

Texas House gives tentative approval to $210 billion budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives gave tentative approval on Wednesday to a $210 billion, two-year budget that includes funds to boost security along the state’s border with Mexico.

The budget also includes a measure sought by social conservatives to divert $3 million in funds for the prevention of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases toward programs to promote sexual abstinence.

The Republican-controlled Senate is working on its own budget proposal.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum

