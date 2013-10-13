FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austin City Limits music festival rained out day early in Texas
October 13, 2013 / 8:24 PM / 4 years ago

Austin City Limits music festival rained out day early in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Organizers of the Austin City Limits music festival cut short the festival a day early on Sunday because of heavy rain and warnings of flash floods in the Texas capital.

More than two dozen rock, soul, indie and electronica acts, including Lionel Richie and the supergroup Atoms for Peace lead by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, had been booked to play the festival’s several outdoor stages on Sunday.

Fans will receive a refund for one-third of the cost of their tickets, the organizers of the three-day event said in a statement on the festival’s website. All 75,000 tickets for Sunday had been sold out, a festival spokeswoman said.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our fans, staff and artists,” Shelby Meade, communications director for C3 Presents, the festival’s promoter, said in the statement.

The National Weather Service has predicted heavy rain in Austin for the coming days, and warned of the risk of flash floods in the city until the end of Sunday.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone, Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft

