Massive pileup shuts down Texas interstate

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Eighty to 100 vehicles piled up on Interstate 10 in southeast Texas on Thursday, shutting the highway, a dispatcher for the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

There were an unknown number of injuries from the pileup near Beaumont, but no fatalities, she said.

The crashes took place in the eastbound lane of the interstate highway. The cause is unknown but the area had heavy fog on Thursday morning, she said.

The pileup comes as millions of Americans are on the road, heading to Thanksgiving feasts. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Wasington; Editing by Sandra Maler)