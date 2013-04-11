FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least two people killed in Dallas area bus crash
April 11, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

At least two people killed in Dallas area bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, April 11 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and more than 36 injured when a bus crashed and rolled over Thursday morning on a highway near Dallas, trapping passengers inside, according to local media.

The crash involved a charter bus carrying about 40 people that was heading toward a casino resort in Oklahoma, according to the local NBC news affilliate.

Of the injured, 16 were listed in critical condition, local media said.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. on State Highway 161, the George Bush Tollway.

Michael Rey, a spokesman for the North Texas Tollway Authority, said the highway was shut down while emergency crews rescue people from the wreckage.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office was at the scene along with with police and emergency crews, according to NBCDFW.

Reporting by Marice Richter; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan

