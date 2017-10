UPDATE 4-Two people killed as bus rolls over on Texas highway

(Adds eyewitness account, NTSB comment and name of bus company)

By Marice Richter

DALLAS, April 11 (Reuters) - Two people died and 44 others were injured on Thursday on a highway near Dallas when a bus taking passengers to a casino in Oklahoma crashed and rolled over, a Texas Highway Patrol spokesman said.

He said the bus traveled off the shoulder of the highway, hit a barrier, went back across the roadway onto a grassy median and struck a concrete divider. No other vehicle was involved.

“The bus rode up on top of that concrete divider for a short distance and then overturned and rolled on its right-hand side,” said the spokesman, Trooper Lonny Haschel.

The injured, including the driver, were taken to hospitals. The dead were not publicly identified.

A doctor who went to the scene of the crash in Irving, Texas, described most of the passengers as older people and senior citizens.

“People were piled on top of each other,” said Dr. Paul Pepe, chair of emergency medicine at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center-Parkland Memorial Hospital.

He said many of the passengers were able to talk and walk after the crash at about 9:30 a.m. local time on State Highway 161, known as the George Bush Tollway. He said they were taken to hospitals anyway because of their age.

It was unclear what caused the crash and the Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating, Haschel said. He said it could be months before the results are known.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said it was investigating “safety issues that may have contributed to the crash such as driver fatigue and the condition of the bus.”

The bus belongs to the Cardinal Coach Line, Haschel said. That Dallas-area company could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Marice Richter and David Bailey; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Grant McCool)