Union Pacific freight train derails near Fort Worth, one injured
July 18, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 4 years

Union Pacific freight train derails near Fort Worth, one injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Two locomotives and seven cars from a freight train derailed near Fort Worth, Texas, early on Thursday, leaving one railroad worker injured, a railroad spokesman said.

Six of the cars from the Union Pacific Corp train were empty and the seventh contained cement, railroad spokesman Mark Davis said.

The worker was transported to a hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, Davis said.

The 46-car train from Union Pacific, the biggest U.S. railroad, was traveling from Tucson, Arizona, to Dallas when it derailed at about 5 a.m. CDT (1000 GMT) near Aledo, Texas, which is about 20 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

“The cause is still under investigation,” Davis said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
