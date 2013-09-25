FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three freight trains collide near Amarillo, Texas; four injured
September 25, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Three freight trains collide near Amarillo, Texas; four injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Three freight trains collided near Amarillo, Texas, on Wednesday, injuring four crew members, two of them critically, a railroad spokesman said.

The collision involved trains belonging to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, said company spokesman Joseph Faust. The company, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, operates one of the largest freight transportation networks in the United States.

At least 30 rail cars were derailed, Faust said. It was not immediately clear what cargo the trains were carrying, but he said there was no risk of hazardous materials being spilled.

Two crew members were transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and two others with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

