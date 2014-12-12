Texas court rules prisons must disclose source of execution drugs

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas court has ordered the state’s prison system to reveal the name of the supplier of drugs used in lethal injections, a lawyer for inmates on death row said on Friday, arguing the disclosure is needed for transparency.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it would appeal the decision. A federal district court ruled in April the prison system needed to reveal the supplier, but the state and the prison system appealed and won a higher court decision allowing them to keep the name secret.

“As we have said before, disclosing the identity of the pharmacy would result in the harassment of the business and would raise serious safety concerns for the business and its employees,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement.

Issues surrounding the secrecy of lethal injections drugs have increased this year due to troubled executions in states including Oklahoma and Arizona, raising questions on where the drugs are obtained as well as the purity and potency of the chemicals in the lethal injection mixtures.

“It’s the second court ruling saying we’re entitled to this information - yet TDCJ keeps fighting tooth and nail, ... dragging out the appeals and refusing to comply while executions proceed in secret,” said Maurie Levine, an attorney for death row inmates who jointly filed the motion that prompted the ruling.

Several states have struggled to obtain drugs for executions, while many pharmaceutical companies, mostly in Europe, have imposed sales bans because they object to having medications made for other purposes used in lethal injections.

The states have looked to alter the chemicals used for lethal injection and to keep the suppliers’ identities secret. They have also turned to lightly regulated compounding pharmacies that can mix chemicals.

Lawyers for death row inmates said secrecy surrounding the drugs could result in tainted injections, causing cruel and unusual suffering that would violate U.S. constitutional protections.