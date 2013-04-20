FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four fishermen missing off Texas Gulf Coast since Friday -Coast Guard
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 20, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

Four fishermen missing off Texas Gulf Coast since Friday -Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Four fishermen were missing off the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, more than a day after their boat sank about 115 miles (185 km) southeast of Galveston, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Petty Officer Richard Brahm said the Coast Guard received a distress signal from the 50-foot (15-metre) fishing boat at about 3:30 a.m. CDT (0830 GMT) Friday.

A Coast Guard jet dispatched to the area spotted a man waving his arms aboard an orange raft. The man, who was rescued by helicopter, reported that four other men had been on board the boat before it sank, Brahm said.

The fishing boat was based out of Galveston.

The Coast Guard has so far searched a 2,000-square-mile (3,200-square-km) area using a boat and aircraft, Brahm said. The search was continuing. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.