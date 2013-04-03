A sweet proposal - pecan pie could become state pie of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3 (Reuters) - For nearly a century, the pecan tree has been honored as the state tree of Texas. Now some state lawmakers - and some first-graders - think that pecan pie should be a state symbol as well.

Under a resolution approved by the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, the syrup-based dessert would become the state pie of Texas.

A group of first-graders earlier this year came to the pink granite statehouse in Austin to lobby for the measure.

“Of all the Lone Star state’s unique culinary dishes, perhaps none say ‘Texas’ more sweetly than pecan pie,” says the text of the resolution by state Representative Marsha Farney.

Farney, a freshman, endured a bit of hazing from her colleagues as she explained the bill. What about key lime pie, they asked. And why not apple pie?

But Farney stood her ground.

More than 20 percent of pecans grown in the United States come from Texas, according to the proposal.

Texans are known to passionately debate pecan-pie conundrums such as the ideal sugar-to-syrup ratio, according to the measure.

“Yet Texans generally agree on two things: Texas pecan pies are, hands down, the best, especially when made with Texas pecans by a Texan; and secondly, whether served hot or cold, with a scoop of ice cream or without, pecan pie is indeed the perfect ending to any meal,” the bill reads.

The proposal now heads to the state Senate, which has approved a similar resolution.

In the meantime, pecan pie was on the menu at the Capitol Grill cafeteria at the statehouse on Wednesday. (Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan, editing by G Crosse)