Texas police confirm woman fell to death from roller coaster

DALLAS, July 21 (Reuters) - The woman who died Friday while riding a 14-story roller coaster at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park outside Dallas fell from the train car she was riding in, local police who are investigating the incident said on Sunday.

Police in Arlington, Texas, located about 20 miles (32 km) west of Dallas, said there was no evidence that the death of the woman, who has not been identified, resulted from criminal intent.

“At this point of the investigation, it does not appear that there was any foul play or criminality associated with this tragic incident,” Arlington police said in a statement.

At the time that it opened in 1990, the Texas Giant ride was promoted as the tallest wooden roller coaster in the world.

The wooden tracks were replaced in 2010 with steel but the original wooden support structure was kept and the lift hill was elevated 10 feet, according to the Six Flags Entertainment Corp website.

A Six Flags spokeswoman did not respond to request for a comment on Sunday.

After the accident, the company said the ride had been closed “pending further investigation.”