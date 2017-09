Police vehicles are seen in the city of Hutchins, south of Dallas, Texas June 13, 2015. Shots were fired from an armored van in an attack on Dallas Police headquarters early on Saturday, police said, and an explosive device was later found outside the building. REUTERS/Rex Curry

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Dallas police said the person suspected of attacking its headquarters on Saturday is dead.

“We can now confirm that the suspect in the van is deceased but unable to confirm ID pending Med Ex. (medical examiner) identification,” the police department said on its Twitter feed.