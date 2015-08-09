FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Five children, three adults killed in Texas home -local media
#Media News
August 9, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Five children, three adults killed in Texas home -local media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details throughout)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eight people, five of them children, were killed late on Saturday at a house in Houston, local media reported, and a suspect surrendered to police after an hour-long standoff.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the deaths, CBS News-affiliate KHOU TV reported.

Sheriff deputies went to the home on a welfare check at about 9 p.m., KHOU said, citing the Harris County Sheriff’s office. The deputies called for backup after learning that a man inside the home had an aggravated assault warrant out for his arrest.

When the deputies spotted the body of child through a window, they tried to force their way inside the home. The suspect shot at them and the deputies pulled back, KHOU reported. After an hour-long stand-off, the suspect surrendered.

The motive for the killings was not known. Nor was the victims’ ages or relationship to each other or to the suspect, KHOU said.

Harris County Sheriff officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Chris Michaud and Laila Kearney; Editing by Jill Serjeant, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
