FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas students airlifted to hospital after taking unknown pills
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Texas students airlifted to hospital after taking unknown pills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 10 (Reuters) - At least five middle school students were airlifted to a Houston-area hospital on Wednesday after taking unknown pills, school officials told local media.

The students at El Campo Middle School, about 70 miles (110 kms) southwest of Houston, were 13- and 14-year-olds and suffered symptoms such as elevated heart rates after taking pills they likely received from another student, the Houston Chronicle and other local media reported.

No further information on the medication they ingested or on the condition of the students was immediately available.

School officials were also not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.