Texas students airlifted to hospital after taking unknown pills

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 10 (Reuters) - At least five middle school students were airlifted to a Houston-area hospital on Wednesday after taking unknown pills, school officials told local media.

The students at El Campo Middle School, about 70 miles (110 kms) southwest of Houston, were 13- and 14-year-olds and suffered symptoms such as elevated heart rates after taking pills they likely received from another student, the Houston Chronicle and other local media reported.

No further information on the medication they ingested or on the condition of the students was immediately available.

School officials were also not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse)