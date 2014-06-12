FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Texas man sues doctors for removing wrong kidney
#Healthcare
June 12, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Texas man sues doctors for removing wrong kidney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to the text)

DALLAS, June 12 (Reuters) - A Texas man has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages from two doctors he said were responsible for removing his healthy kidney and leaving a cancerous one in his body.

According to a lawsuit filed this week in Tarrant County, Glenn Hermes underwent surgery last year at a Fort Worth hospital and was informed after the procedure that doctors had removed the wrong kidney.

Hermes was “greatly shocked, stunned and depressed,” court documents said. He will likely need to be on dialysis or receive a kidney transplant, his lawyer said.

About a month after the initial surgery, Hermes underwent surgery at a Dallas hospital to remove the cancerous growth. (Reporting by Jana J. Pruet; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
