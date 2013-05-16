FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Texas tornadoes kill six, death toll could rise -officials
May 16, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Texas tornadoes kill six, death toll could rise -officials

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Authorities warn death toll could rise as rubble searched
    * Tornado strikes area of Habitat for Humanity homes
    * As many as 10 tornadoes touch down near Dallas-Fort Worth

 (Changes dateline, byline. Updates with Habitat for Humanity,
resident quotes, statistics on tornado deaths, reports from
other counties)
    By Jana J. Pruet
    GRANBURY, Texas, May 16 (Reuters) - At least six people were
killed when a powerful tornado ripped through a neighborhood
including a Habitat for Humanity low income housing area in the
north Texas town of Granbury on Wednesday, marking the deadliest
severe storm outbreak in the United States this year.
    Authorities warned the death toll could rise because seven
people were missing after the storms, which struck from early
evening to around dusk, flattening buildings and uprooting trees
across at least four counties near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
    The National Weather Service said there were reports of 10
tornadoes touching down in the area.
    Hardest hit was Granbury, a town of 8,000 people about 35
miles (56 km) southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.
    In Hood County, where Granbury is located, spokesman Tye
Bell said six people were dead, seven missing and at least 45
injured, most from a single subdivision of homes in the town.
    Frank Gamez, who works in construction in Granbury, said he
found a friend dead on Wednesday night as he and other people
were searching the neighborhood.
    "We lost one of our friends. We found him laying on the
ground," Gamez said.
    Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said authorities were
searching homes to try to find people who might still be trapped
in the rubble.
    All six of the people confirmed killed were found in Rancho
Brazos, a neighborhood of around 110 mostly single family homes
on the fringe of Granbury that bore the brunt of the winds,
Deeds said.
    The area includes 61 Habitat for Humanity homes, the charity
organization said on its website. Habitat for Humanity, well
known because former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has long been a
supporter, uses volunteers to build and repair homes for low
income residents.
    Gamez said one Habitat for Humanity home that was to be
officially presented to a low income family this weekend, was
completely destroyed.
    "There's nothing there but concrete slabs," he said.
    Video of the area showed homes flattened, power lines down
and roads blocked by debris in the area. Bulldozers were
clearing roads so people could be moved out of their houses.
    Other counties hit by the wave of storms were Johnson,
Montague and Parker, according to Corey Mead, forecaster at the
National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman,
Oklahoma.
    In Parker County, about 14 homes and farms had severe roof
damage and other structural damage and a few buildings were
destroyed, said Parker County Judge Mark Riley. No injuries or
deaths were reported.
    A nurse at Bowie Memorial Hospital in Montague county, Texas
said a tornado hit the local country club. There were no
injuries or deaths reported in Montague county.
    The winds were so strong in Johnson county that a large
trailer was blown into a home and rested on a car in the town of
Cleburne, Texas.
               
    MORE STORMS FORECAST
    Preliminary reports showed that the National Weather Service
issued a tornado warning for Granbury 26 minutes before the
twister struck, according to Mark Wiley, emergency response
meteorologist at the agency's Forth Worth office.
    This is an unusually long lead time as the average warning
time is 10 to 12 minutes, he said.
    Wiley said the rating of the deadly tornado would not be
determined until later on Thursday, but "it was a strong tornado
just based on the damage."
    More severe storms could be coming to Texas, parts of
Arkansas and northern Louisiana later on Thursday, said Mead.
But he said the possible tornadoes would be in northeast Texas,
not in the area hit on Wednesday night.
    Until Wednesday, the tornado season had been unusually mild
so far in 2013 after two years of intense activity. Only three
people have died in tornadoes so far in 2013, according to 
weather service statistics.
    The deadliest tornado year in decades was 2011 when 553
people were killed, including 161 from a massive tornado that
struck Joplin, Missouri in May that year.
    In March 2012, at least 39 people were killed in a chain of
tornadoes from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico. A total of 70
people were killed in tornadoes last year.
    The tornado season in the United States typically starts in
the Gulf Coast states in the late winter, and then moves north
with the warming weather, peaking around May and trailing off by
July.
    
    

 (Additional reporting by Ian Simpson, Barbara Goldberg, Paul
Thomasch, Corrie MacLaggan; Writing by Greg McCune; editing by
Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
