Lawsuit against Union Pacific over deadly Texas collision dismissed

(Reuters) - A Texas judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Union Pacific Corp brought in connection with a 2012 collision between a freight train and a parade float that killed four veterans in Texas.

At least 14 people were also injured when the Union Pacific train slammed into a parade float pulled by a truck in Midland, Texas, in November 2012 at the start of a weekend of festivities to honor veterans wounded in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Some of the injured veterans and family members of those killed in the accident filed a state court lawsuit against Union Pacific, alleging the train’s crew was negligent at the time of the crash.

Judge James Rush ruled in a written judgment entered on Tuesday that the plaintiffs showed no evidence the train’s crew could have avoided the collision as the parade float crossed the railroad tracks while the warning lights were flashing.

An attorney for the plaintiffs could not be immediately reached for comment regarding an appeal.

Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff said the company was pleased with the ruling.

“It is consistent with the earlier findings of the National Transportation Safety Board and it confirms that Union Pacific operated within federal laws governing railroads,” DeGraff said in a statement.

The NTSB attributed the probable cause of the deadly collision to the city and parade organizers.

Last month, a confidential settlement was reached between Union Pacific and 26 other people involved in the accident.