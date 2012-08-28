FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal court strikes down Texas redistricting plans
August 28, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

Federal court strikes down Texas redistricting plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrected to change voter ID ruling to district maps ruling)

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court ruled on Tuesday that a controversial Texas redistricting map discriminates against black and Hispanic voters, effectively killing the map before it could take effect for the Nov. 6 presidential election

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued the ruling. The state maps, passed by the Republican-dominated Texas legislature, redrew districts in a way that reduced the influence of minority voters, the court ruled. (Reporting by Drew Singer; Editing by Howard Goller)

