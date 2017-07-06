By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas The U.S. Department of Justice has
asked a federal judge to halt further action against Texas for
its voter identification law, saying a measure enacted last
month by the Republican-controlled legislature fixed elements
ruled discriminatory.
In a brief filed on Wednesday at the U.S. District Court in
Corpus Christi, the Justice Department said the revised law
"removes any 'discriminatory effect' or intent the Court found
... and advances Texas’s legitimate 'policy objectives' in
adopting a voter ID law."
The state's original law in 2011 was considered one of the
nation's strictest such measures and was subject to years of
court challenges under the administration of former Democratic
President Barack Obama. The law's opponents said it could
exclude up to 600,000 voters.
Critics had said the Texas law and similar statutes enacted
in other Republican-governed states were tailored to make it
harder for minorities, including black and Hispanic voters who
are less likely to have the authorized IDs and tend to favor
Democrats, to cast ballots.
Backers of the laws have said they are necessary to prevent
voter fraud.
Facing pressure after years of court losses, Republican
Texas Governor Greg Abbott in June signed the measure known as
Senate Bill 5 that relaxed the photo identification requirements
for voting.
Both the previous law and SB 5 list authorized photo IDs
needed for voting to include a driver's license, U.S. military
ID, a U.S. passport and a Texas concealed handgun license.
The new law allows people who cannot produce an authorized
photo ID to show other documentation such as a utility bill or
bank statement and sign an affidavit stating they had a
reasonable impediment in presenting an authorized ID.
Critics contend the new law can still be used to intimidate
voters, who could face several years in prison if they are found
to have lied in filling out affidavits.
“The Department of Justice has completed the conversion from
a vote protector to a vote suppressor," said Matt Angle,
director of the left-leaning Lone Star Project activist group.
Republican President Donald Trump in May created the
Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to look
into voter fraud, provoking anger among U.S. civil rights
groups and Democratic lawmakers, who called it a voter
suppression tactic.
Trump has made unsubstantiated allegations that millions of
people voted illegally for his Democratic rival, Hillary
Clinton, in November's election.