Obama: no indication of attack plots in U.S. over Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama reassured Americans on Wednesday that the U.S. homeland was safe going into the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, urging vigilance while declaring that no “credible intelligence” pointed to a plot on domestic soil.

“We are taking every possible step to keep our homeland safe,” Obama told reporters at the White House, flanked by his top counterterrorism and national security advisers.

“We know of no specific and credible intelligence indicating a plot on the homeland.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)