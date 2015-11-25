FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama: no indication of attack plots in U.S. over Thanksgiving
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
November 25, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: no indication of attack plots in U.S. over Thanksgiving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama reassured Americans on Wednesday that the U.S. homeland was safe going into the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, urging vigilance while declaring that no “credible intelligence” pointed to a plot on domestic soil.

“We are taking every possible step to keep our homeland safe,” Obama told reporters at the White House, flanked by his top counterterrorism and national security advisers.

“We know of no specific and credible intelligence indicating a plot on the homeland.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.