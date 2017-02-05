BRIEF-Redflex says resolved all matters in relation to Qui Tam civil litigation
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
Feb 5 Jeweler Tiffany & Co on Sunday said Frederic Cumenal has stepped down as chief executive officer, effective immediately.
The retailer said its chairman and previous CEO, Michael Kowalski, would serve as interim CEO while the board of directors seeks a new CEO. Kowalski will continue as Chairman. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 As millions around the world settle into couches and tune into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China will be watching the American football championship on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.