NEW YORK, March 22 A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with the New York attorney general's office to try to recover lost emails from an alias account used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he was the oil company’s chairman and chief executive.

Justice Barry Ostrager, who is overseeing a probe by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman into whether Exxon misled the public and shareholders about the impact of climate change, also ordered the company to turn over management documents by March 31.

In a letter to the judge last week, Schneiderman said Exxon had failed to disclose Tillerson used the alias "Wayne Tracker" for certain communications at the company. The company has said Tillerson used the alias because his main email was too full, but said it may not have preserved all of his messages from the Tracker account. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Anthony Lin and Matthew Lewis)