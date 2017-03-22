NEW YORK, March 22 A New York state judge on
Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with the New
York attorney general's office to try to recover lost emails
from an alias account used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson when he was the oil company’s chairman and chief
executive.
Justice Barry Ostrager, who is overseeing a probe by New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman into whether Exxon
misled the public and shareholders about the impact of climate
change, also ordered the company to turn over management
documents by March 31.
In a letter to the judge last week, Schneiderman said Exxon
had failed to disclose Tillerson used the alias "Wayne Tracker"
for certain communications at the company. The company has said
Tillerson used the alias because his main email was too full,
but said it may not have preserved all of his messages from the
Tracker account.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Anthony Lin and
Matthew Lewis)