U.S. House Appropriations chairman opposes healthcare bill
WASHINGTON The Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee said on Friday he could not support the healthcare bill, a major blow to Republican efforts to pass the legislation.
NEW YORK A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with the New York attorney general's office to try to recover lost emails from an alias account used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he was the oil company’s chairman and chief executive.
Justice Barry Ostrager, who is overseeing a probe by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman into whether Exxon misled the public and shareholders about the impact of climate change, also ordered the company to turn over management documents by March 31.
In a letter to the judge last week, Schneiderman said Exxon had failed to disclose Tillerson used the alias "Wayne Tracker" for certain communications at the company. The company has said Tillerson used the alias because his main email was too full, but said it may not have preserved all of his messages from the Tracker account. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Anthony Lin and Matthew Lewis)
Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it would invest $850 million in its U.S. operations this year, and the drugmaker signaled it would be willing to spend more if the Trump administration were to overhaul tax laws.