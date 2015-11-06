FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS inflation rates rise after wage data
November 6, 2015

U.S. TIPS inflation rates rise after wage data

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of inflation expectations rose on Friday as a stronger-than-forecast rise in domestic wages in October bolstered the view there is some wage pressure that lift inflation toward the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4 percent in October, double what analysts polled by Reuters had expected. In September, this measure of wages was unchanged on the month, which missed expectations.

The yield premium between U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities grew near 1.60 percentage points, the widest in eight weeks, according to Tradeweb data.

Reporting by Richard Leong

