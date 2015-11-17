FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend rise after CPI
November 17, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend rise after CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation expectations rose to session highs on Tuesday as an October increase in domestic consumer prices supported the notion of steady price growth in the coming months.

The U.S. Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in October, matching the median forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

The core CPI rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 1.9 percent on a year-over-year basis, which is close the Fed’s 2 percent inflation goal and faster than the 1.6 percent rate at the start of the year.

The yield premium on regular 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities was 1.58 percentage points, 3 basis points wider than late on Monday, according to Tradeweb.

This was the highest for the 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate in about a week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

