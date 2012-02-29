FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US judge-Tobacco health labels violate free speech
February 29, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 6 years

US judge-Tobacco health labels violate free speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge sided with tobacco companies on Wednesday, ruling that a new regulation requiring large graphic health warnings on cigarette packaging and advertising violates free-speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Cigarette makers challenged the U.S. Food and Drug administration’s rule requiring companies to label tobacco products with images of rotting teeth, diseased lungs and other images intended to illustrate the dangers of smoking.

“The government has failed to carry both its burden of demonstrating a compelling interest and its burden of demonstrating that the rule is narrowly tailored to achieve a constitutionally permissible form of compelled commercial speech,” said Judge Richard Leon in a 19-page ruling.

