Ohio sues Toledo over marijuana decriminalization ordinance
#U.S. Legal News
October 7, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Ohio sues Toledo over marijuana decriminalization ordinance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Mary Wisniewski
    (Reuters) - The state of Ohio sued the city of Toledo on
Tuesday to overturn parts of its new marijuana decriminalization
law, alleging it will encourage drug cartels to set up
distribution operations in the city.
    Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the Lucas County
prosecutor and sheriff filed the lawsuit in Lucas County Common
Pleas court against the "Sensible Marijuana Ordinance" passed in
last month's Toledo municipal election.
    The ordinance eliminated fine and jail penalties for
marijuana-related offenses in Ohio's fourth-largest city,
according to DeWine. The northwestern Ohio city was the first in
the state to enact a local ordinance decriminalizing marijuana.
    The lawsuit objects to four provisions of the ordinance as
unconstitutionally conflicting with Ohio general laws, including
a "gag-rule" which prohibits Toledo Police from reporting
marijuana crimes to authorities other than the city attorney.
    It also protests provisions that make felony marijuana
possession and trafficking a "negligible" municipal offense, and
decriminalizes possession of certain other drugs, including
morphine and hydrocodone, according to the attorney general's
office.
    "Absent legal action, it is not hard to imagine
international drug rings making Toledo their regional base of
operations," DeWine said.
    A representative for the city of Toledo was not immediately
available for comment.
    DeWine noted the recent arrest by the Ohio State Highway
Patrol of two Washington residents in Lucas County with 223
pounds of marijuana. DeWine said that under Ohio law, they face
up to 16 years in prison, but under the Toledo ordinance would
not serve prison time.
    Other cities with marijuana decriminalization laws include
Chicago and Philadelphia. The state of Ohio as a whole will vote
on whether to legalize marijuana for medical and recreational
use in November.
    About half of U.S. states allow marijuana for medical use.
It is legal for recreational use in Oregon, Colorado, Washington
state and Washington, D.C.

