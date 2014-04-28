At least two people killed in tornadoes in central, southern U.S.- report

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, April 27 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and a fire station was destroyed by a tornado that touched down in a small Oklahoma town in the northeast corner of the state on Sunday, according to local media and the National Weather Service.

The tornado was spotted in Quapaw, 200 miles (322 km) northeast of Oklahoma City at about 5:45 p.m., according to local KOCO-TV and the weather service.

An Ottawa County, Oklahoma, police dispatcher said a search and rescue effort was underway in Quapaw, but could not confirm reports of fatalities.

The tornado was one of at least a dozen twisters that tore through the central and southern United States on Sunday, leaving behind damaged structures and downed trees and power lines.

A spotter in Mayflower, Arkansas, 22 miles (35 km) northwest of Little Rock, reported a 1/2-mile (800-meter) wide tornado crossing Interstate 40 at about 7:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Tornadoes were also reported in parts of Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri on Sunday afternoon and evening, causing some damage but no known injuries, according to local officials and the weather service.

Trained spotters reported several tornadoes, with at least one touching down in southern Bates County, Missouri, said Brad Vermaas, the county’s deputy director of emergency management. Debris, apparently mostly trees, were left in the tornado’s path, he said.

A dispatcher for the Bates County sheriff’s office said people reported damage in the tornado’s wake. (Additional reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Sandra Maler)