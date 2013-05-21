FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama pledges all necessary help for tornado-hit Oklahoma
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

Obama pledges all necessary help for tornado-hit Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama promised on Tuesday to make available all necessary U.S. government resources to Oklahoma to help in the rescue and recovery effort in the aftermath of a devastating tornado.

“The people of Moore (Oklahoma) should know that their country will remain on the ground, beside them, for as long as it takes,” Obama said at the White House.

A violent tornado tore through Moore on Monday, killing at least 24 people and wreaking miles of devastation. The 2-mile (3-km) wide tornado trapped victims beneath the rubble. One elementary school took a direct hit and another was destroyed.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.