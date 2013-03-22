FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FAA says will close 149 control towers to meet budget cuts
March 22, 2013 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

FAA says will close 149 control towers to meet budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it will close 149 air traffic control towers effective April 7 to meet required automatic spending cuts.

Another 40 towers previously slated for closure will remain open, the agency said in a statement.

“We heard from communities across the country about the importance of their towers and these were very tough decisions,” Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said. “Unfortunately we are faced with a series of difficult choices that we have to make to reach the required cuts under sequestration.” (Reporting by Doug Palmer)

