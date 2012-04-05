Wyoming town, population 1, sells for $900,000

SALMON, Idaho, April 5 (Reuters) - The town of Buford, Wyoming - population 1 - was sold for $900,000 to an unidentified buyer on Thursday after an 11-minute auction that attracted worldwide interest.

The tiny Western town garnered international attention in advance of the sale of 10-plus acres (4 hectares) with a convenience store, gas station and modular home located in southeast Wyoming between Cheyenne and Laramie.

Don Sammons and his wife, Terry, moved from Los Angeles to the Buford area in 1980. In 1992, six years after Terry’s death, Sammons purchased the town.

Sammons decided to auction off Buford, named after Union Army General John Buford, to move to Colorado to live near his adult son.

“My family is gone. Our purpose for moving here has kind of been completed, and now I want to find out what other adventures I have in store,” Sammons told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

With the buyer’s identity not known, it was unclear whether Buford would have any residents once Sammons moves.

Speaking before the sale - which was broadcast online - an executive with the Oklahoma auction house said the firm had never seen the buzz that attended Buford.

“Auctions always bring a lot of attention but even we were amazed at the amount of attention to Buford worldwide,” said Amy Bates, chief marketing officer for Williams & Williams. “It’s the wild west in the U.S. It’s owning your town and getting away from it all.”

Auction officials said people from 110 countries around the world were registered to watch the live auction online, although it wasn’t immediately clear how many of them had submitted bids. (Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Cynthia Johnston; Desking by Cynthia Osterman)