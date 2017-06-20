WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade
Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits
to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and
Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports
of used clothing into the East African market.
USTR said the "out-of-cycle" review was in response to a
petition filed by the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles
Association (SMART), which complained that the ban "imposed
significant hardship" on the U.S. used-clothing industry.
"Through the out-of-cycle review, USTR and trade-related
agencies will assess the allegations contained within the SMART
petition and review whether Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda are
adhering to AGOA's eligibility requirements," USTR said in a
statement.
