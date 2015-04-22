CORRECTED-U.S. Senate committee backs extension of aid for trade-displaced workers

(Corrects name of committee to Senate Finance from House Ways and Means)

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A committee in the U.S. Senate voted to approve aid for workers who lose their jobs due to trade, part of a package of bills key to closing a Pacific trade pact.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 17 to 9 for an extension of trade adjustment assistance, which Democrats had demanded to accompany a bill to fast track trade deals through Congress.

The White House has said passage of the fast-track bill is critical to nailing down the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade pact central to President Barack Obama’s strategic “pivot” toward Asia. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)