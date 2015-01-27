U.S. senator says expects fast-track trade bill in February

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), the co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, questions witnesses during testimony in Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Senate committee responsible for trade said on Tuesday he hopes to present a bill to streamline the passage of trade deals through the U.S. Congress in February.

Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch said he was still working with the top Democrat on the panel, Ron Wyden, and others on the final form of the bill.

“I‘m hoping to move it along, it will happen in February,” he told reporters. Hatch said last week he wanted to introduce the bill this month.