U.S. senator says wants to introduce fast-track trade bill by end Jan

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate committee responsible for trade said on Thursday he wanted to introduce a bill by the end of January that grants the White House authority to fast track trade deals.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said talks with Democrats on the final form of the bill, seen as key to sealing major trade deals, had come a long way.

“We want to do it before the end of this month if we can get everything put together,” he told reporters. He said the aim was to move the bill out of the committee stage by the end of February, which could suggest a vote in March.