WASHINGTON May 5 The U.S. International Trade Commission voted on Friday to continue a U.S. Commerce Department investigation into alleged dumping and unfair subsidies of biodiesel fuels from Argentina and Indonesia, moving a step closer to punitive U.S. duties.

The action follows the initiation of Commerce Department probes in April after U.S. biodiesel producers claimed that the soaring imports from Argentina and Indonesia were dumped at prices below production costs, harming their ability to produce the fuels.

The next step in the probe is for the U.S. Commerce Department to determine whether to impose preliminary anti-dumping duties and anti-subsidy duties. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)