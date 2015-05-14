U.S. House speaker says 'laughable' to legislate currency exchange rates

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that it would be almost “laughable” for Congress to try to legislate currency exchange rates as part of a trade bill currently under consideration.

Boehner said the U.S. Treasury Department was better positioned to handle such concerns. “I think that’s a much better approach than trying to legislate what should or shouldn’t happen with regard to currency valuations,” he said.