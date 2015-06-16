U.S. House speaker wants to move on trade legislation as soon as possible

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday that Republicans are mulling options on how to move forward on trade and want to pass key legislation as soon as possible.

Boehner said he spoke to U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday but no decision had been made yet. Lawmakers on Friday voted down a worker aid program essential to passing trade promotion authority (TPA), which would streamline the way future trade deals move through Congress.

“We are committed to getting TPA done as soon as possible,” Boehner told reporters.