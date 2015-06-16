FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. House speaker wants to move on trade bill as soon as possible
June 16, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. House speaker wants to move on trade bill as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday that Republicans are mulling options on how to move forward on a Pacific Rim trade pact and want to pass key legislation as soon as possible.

Lawmakers on Friday voted down a worker aid program essential to passing trade promotion authority, which would streamline the way future trade deals move through Congress.

Boehner said he spoke to President Barack Obama several times on Monday but no decision had been made, with numerous options on the table.

“We had several conversations yesterday, trying to find a way to move ahead,” Boehner told reporters.

“I want trade promotion authority finished as soon as we can get it finished. We’re looking for a way forward and when we find one, we will let you know.”

The House is expected to vote on Tuesday on extending the deadline for a revote on the worker aid program until the end of July, giving lawmakers more time.

Reporting by Krista Hughes and Alex Wilts; Editing by Dan Grebler

