April 27 Shares of port-operator Westshore
Terminals Investment Corp recovered some lost ground on
Thursday after dropping sharply a day earlier on news British
Columbia had urged the government to ban U.S. coal exports from
provincial ports in a trade spat.
Shares of Westshore, which operates North America’s largest
coal export terminal, lost nearly one-fifth of their value on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange before closing 11.8
percent lower.
The shares were up 1.8 percent on the day on Thursday at
C$23.44.
In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British
Columbia Premier Christy Clark had asked the federal government
to ban transshipments of U.S. thermal coal for Asia through her
province. Clark requested the ban in reprisal for the U.S.
decision on Monday to impose a 20-percent tariff on softwood
lumber.
British Columbia is Canada's largest provincial producer and
exporter of softwood lumber, accounting for 50 percent of
Canada's exports to the United States.
Asked whether Ottawa would grant Clark's request, Trudeau
press secretary Cameron Ahmad said: "We're considering it as we
would seriously consider any other request from a premier."
Nick Desmarais, a spokesman for Westshore, on Thursday
dismissed Wednesday’s hit to the company's shares as “typical
stock market reaction” to Clark’s letter, which he said would
not result in a ban. He added that he expected the shares to
bounce back.
Clark's letter, which she made public, came as her Liberal
Party, unaffiliated with Trudeau's federal Liberals, is slipping
in the polls for a May 9 election. The opposition New Democratic
Party has surged to a lead of almost 10 percentage points,
according to a new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll released on
Tuesday.
A spokesman for Cloud Peak Energy Inc, one of the
biggest U.S. coal companies exporting coal through British
Columbia, said: "We are aware of the (Clark) letter. Cloud Peak
Energy values our Canadian trading partners and hopes this
matter is resolved to benefit all interests."
Cloud Peak shares closed 6.6 percent lower on Wednesday and
were down 7 percent on the day on Thursday.
In Quebec, another big lumber-producing province, softwood
negotiator Raymond Chretien said the sides should try to settle
the dispute ahead of efforts to renegotiate terms of the North
American Free Trade Agreement, another source of trade friction
between Canada and the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was ready to
kill the 23-year-old trade agreement but agreed to renegotiate
it due to pleas from the leaders of Canada and Mexico.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Ethan Lou in
Calgary, Alberta, and Valerie Volcovici in Washington)