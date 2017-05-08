FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Morneau, Mnuchin to talk trade during G7 meeting in Italy: source
May 8, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 3 months ago

Morneau, Mnuchin to talk trade during G7 meeting in Italy: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will discuss trade and infrastructure financing during a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G7 meeting in Bari, Italy later this week, a senior Canadian finance official said on Monday.

While trade is not part of the formal agenda of the meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven rich nations in Italy this week - and which has sparked tensions between Canada and the United States - it will be discussed as part of the broader economic growth discussion and Morneau will raise the issue with Mnuchin, the source said. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, editing by G Crosse)

