4 months ago
Canada's Trudeau urged Trump not to pull out of NAFTA - source
April 27, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 4 months ago

Canada's Trudeau urged Trump not to pull out of NAFTA - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to withdraw from NAFTA in a call on Wednesday, saying such a move would be counter-productive, a Canadian source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Trudeau made the comments after Trump told him he was thinking about pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement and asked for his opinion, said the source, who asked to remain anonymous given the sensitivity of the situation.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

